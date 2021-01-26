198 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Jan. 25

On Jan. 25, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 350.2. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 198 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 50s from Central Pierce County.

A woman in her 100s from South Pierce County

We reported 3,159 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 225.6 Our totals are 31,724 cases and 382 deaths.