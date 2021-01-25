U.P. Chief’s Corner: Feb. 4 Public Safety Forum

Submitted by University Place Police Chief Greg Premo
In the last issue of Headlines, I invited the public to send me questions and comments in advance of our next Public Safety Forum, scheduled to be held virtually (via Microsoft Teams) on Thursday, Feb. 4.
I received three questions last week, all of which related to traffic issues. I will be prepared to answer those questions for the benefit of the larger audience during the Forum itself, but until then, I encourage anyone in U.P., residents or business owners, who have questions related to issues of public safety, to send them to me in advance.
I often like to be able to provide real-time data to answer some of these questions, so having them in advance allows me to gather that information. Again, please mark your calendars for Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. and make sure you have Teams loaded onto your phone, tablet or desktop computer so you can participate in our 2021 Virtual Public Safety Forum.
