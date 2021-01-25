U.P. Chief’s Corner: Feb. 4 Public Safety Forum

Submitted by University Place Police Chief Greg Premo

In the last issue of Headlines, I invited the public to send me questions and comments in advance of our next Public Safety Forum, scheduled to be held virtually (via Microsoft Teams) on Thursday, Feb. 4.

I received three questions last week, all of which related to traffic issues. I will be prepared to answer those questions for the benefit of the larger audience during the Forum itself, but until then, I encourage anyone in U.P., residents or business owners, who have questions related to issues of public safety, to send them to me in advance.

I often like to be able to provide real-time data to answer some of these questions, so having them in advance allows me to gather that information. Again, please mark your calendars for Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. and make sure you have Teams loaded onto your phone, tablet or desktop computer so you can participate in our 2021 Virtual Public Safety Forum.

The event will begin promptly at 6 p.m., join here!