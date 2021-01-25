Track installation on Martin Luther King Jr. Way moves to area between S. 9th St. and 6th Ave

Crews will complete the track installation on Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Tacoma General this week, and then will move the track installation on MLK Jr. Way to the area between S. 9th St and 6th Ave. By the end of the day Monday, 6th Avenue will open.

Then, MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue north to Jackson Hall will open either tonight or by tomorrow, Jan 26. After that, crews will close MLK Jr. Way to northbound traffic from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave. Please follow the detour on S. J St. This track on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from 6th Ave. to S. 9th St. is the last track to be installed on Martin Luther King Jr. Way!

On Division Avenue, crews will close Division Avenue in both directions from S. G St. to Yakima Ave to install track and build a new triangle at Division Ave/N. 1st St./Yakima Ave. In addition, the slip lane will be closed from Division Ave to N. 1st St. Please follow the detour on N. 1st St., S. I St., 6th Ave., and St. Helens.

In other areas, crews will continue installing signals and lighting at the intersections along MLK Jr. Way and will move to the Earnest Brazill St. intersection this week. The contractor continues to install a sewer line on Commerce St., and will start installing track on E. 25th St. near the Operations and Maintenance Facility.

Looking ahead, crews plan to remove a section of the existing platform at the Theater District Station on Commerce Street and install foundations for Link power poles in this area. This work would happen at night in early February.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, 6th Avenue, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 11th Street, Earnest Brazill Street, S. 17th Street, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of January 25

Where

Commerce Street between S. 9th St. and crosswalk north of Theater District Station – street closure during working hours; southbound closure during non-working hours.

Division Avenue from to S. G Street to Yakima Ave – street closure. Follow the detour on N. 1st St., Division Ave., S. I St., 6th Ave, and St. Helens.

Division Avenue from Yakima Ave to I St – eastbound lane closure.

N. 1st St. from N. G Street to Yakima Avenue – northbound lane closure near the triangle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 7th Street to Jackson Hall — northbound lane closure. 6th Ave. north to Jackson Hall to open by Jan 26.

6th Avenue east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure. Intersection to open at end of the day on Jan 25.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 7th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 11th St. intersection – lane restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Earnest Brazill St. intersection – lane restrictions.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

E. 25th Street from E. G St. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.