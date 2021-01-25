Sunset Rotary Club Masks-Up Tacoma

Submitted by Tacoma Sunset Rotary.

As the COVID crisis continues to climb, several members of Tacoma Sunset Rotary were able to donate and distribute 70,000 disposable masks to Homeless Shelters and Food Banks in the Tacoma Area.

As A.J. Gordon (incoming President for Sunset Tacoma Rotary) delivered masks to one organization, the Director told him, “These masks arrived with perfect timing. Our staff just said we are running out and didn’t know how we were going to replenish our inventory in time. THANK YOU!!”

Delivery masks to a food bank

Despite being one of the smaller Rotary Clubs in the area, Tacoma Sunset Rotary has shown its might by becoming prolific in providing volunteer hours and raising funds for local charities. The club realized last year COVID was a significant threat to the Tacoma community. Realizing there were many people that did not have resources to purchase or get masks on their own, the club raised funds and purchased 70,000 masks to donate to ten nonprofit organizations in Tacoma that help those who are in need so no one would be left behind in the fight against COVID.

Vaccines will soon be made available but we can’t stop there. Even those who are vaccinated can still spread COVID. We will still need to wear a mask we will still need to wash our hands and we still need to social distance and isolate. The fight against COVID will take all of us, using several strategies to end this struggle.

The Organizations that received masks included, Tacoma Kidz, Nativity House, Serra Youth Shelter, ACT Outreach, Salvation Army, Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank, Tahoma Indian Center, Guadalupe House, Tacoma Rescue Mission, Catholic Charities and Catholic Services.

Mask up Tacoma!