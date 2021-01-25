Get a letter from a 19th Century soldier

Historic Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood features living history re-enactors who have been portraying real-life 19th Century U.S. Army soldiers for years. They’d like to send you a personal letter.

The letter will tell you about life at Fort Steilacoom and Puget Sound in the 1850’s – and thank you for your donation.

The all-volunteer museum is currently beginning the process of planning to reopen and would appreciate your support with expenses. The volunteers are also performing maintenance and repairs on four buildings that have stood under Pacific Northwest rains for nearly 165 years and are always in need of TLC.

Every letter will be hand-written and different, just for you. You can support the fort and enjoy receiving your personal letter by visiting this link. You can learn more about the fort, the first military base in Washington Territory, at historicfortsteilacoom.org/