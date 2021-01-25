240 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Jan. 24

On Jan. 24, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 360.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 240 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The first case of a person with a variant of COVID-19 virus was confirmed in Pierce County. The steps to control spread of COVID-19 continue to be effective control measures.

We updated our vaccine page to include a list of vaccine providers along with updated information on phases and more answers to questions on our FAQs section.

We reported 3,255 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 232.5. Our totals are 31,526 cases and 379 deaths.