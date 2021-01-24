Winter Programs and Events from Tacoma Art Museum

Even though the doors remain temporarily closed at Tacoma Art Museum (TAM), there are a wide variety of ways to experience art, learn more about exhibitions, and celebrate our community online this winter. In February, TAM is excited to premiere its first ever online exhibition, Painting Deconstructed: Selections from the Northwest Collection. Drawing from the Museum’s Northwest collection, this exhibition takes a deep dive into the art of painting, exploring the core components that come together to create a final image.

The online exhibition will be followed by the physical installation of the works which will then be on extended view. From new virtual exhibition offerings to programs that explore the museum’s collection and exhibitions in new and exciting ways, our communities can continue to find joy and hope through the arts with TAM.

Tacoma Light Trail

5pm-9pm, through January 24, Free

TAM is part of the first ever Tacoma Light Trail, a free trail of light art downtown! Stop by TAM to view a recording of TUPAC’s Urban Nutcracker through the museum’s windows. The trail is walkable or drivable with each light art location accompanied by music or poetry. Check out installations by over 50 artists and spaces in over 25 locations, visible 5-9pm every night from Dec. 30-Jan. 24. Learn more and download a map – www.tacomalighttrail.org

Cocktails with Curatorial

5:30pm, January 27, Online

Calling all animation fanatics! We are taking a flashback to July 2019. Join TAM for our second episode of Cocktails with Curatorial to hear all about how TAM brought Bart Simpson to Tacoma. The event will feature special guest animation cel collector Bill Heeter who lent the works to the exhibition. From the design of the concept to the opening of the exhibition, some of our key curatorial members will reveal it all. We will be spotlighting our friends at Little Radio in downtown Tacoma who will be offering a tasty cocktail kit that will make your taste buds dance. The evening will kick off with a mixologist demonstration to get your beverage mixed and ready for the conversation. TAM’s Interim Chief Curator, Margaret Bullock will join Bill to talk about how the concept and plans for the exhibition evolved. Finally, TAM’s Head Preparator & Exhibition Designer, Ben Wildenhaus will show off his skills in the design process and the completed installation. You don’t want to miss this “behind the scenes” opportunity! The registration deadline to receive a cocktail kit is January 22—make sure to reserve a kit before they are sold out! To register for the event, visit tacomaartmuseum.org

Painting Deconstructed: Selections from the Northwest Collection Opening

Saturday, February 13, Online

Tacoma Art Museum is excited to announce the opening of its first online exhibition, Painting Deconstructed: Selections from the Northwest Collection. The exhibition explores one of the most popular and familiar art forms and the ways in which artists continue to find new ways to combine basic elements into uniquely personal expressions. Featuring approximately 50 works of art created by artists of color and female identifying artists from the Museum’s Northwest collection, this exhibition highlights a number of the multi-talented painters from our region.

Painting Deconstructed takes a deep dive into the art of painting by focusing on the core components like medium, composition, and technique, which come together to create a finished image. While drawing attention to the technical artistry behind a finished painting viewers are also encouraged to go below the surface and more deeply consider how their personal experience of the work is shaped by the artist’s choices.

Find out more at www.tacomaartmuseum.org

Weekly Art Inspiration Online

Ongoing, Online, Free

Experience our Exhibitions Online

Experience a selection of TAM galleries and exhibitions from the comfort of your own space!

Online Collection Database

TAM has much of our permanent collection available online. Click around, create your own exhibition, and learn more about artwork.

TAM at Home Art Making Videos

Enjoy making art at home based on works of art from TAM’s permanent collection.

Mindfulness Meditations with Hien Hong

TAM invites you to slow down and meditate with works of art from TAM’s permanent collection. These meditations are guided by Hien Hong, a yoga and mindfulness teacher working in Tacoma, Washington.

