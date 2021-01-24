Special Operations units conduct training at JBLM and two locations in Idaho Jan. 25-Feb. 4

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Elements of U.S. Army Special Operations Command are conducting training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Magic Valley Regional Airport, Twin Falls, Idaho and Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, January 25-February 4, 2021.

The Soldiers will use training ammunition and other training devices to make the exercise as real as possible. There will be periods of increased air traffic to include low-flying helicopters, tilt-rotor aircraft and airplanes during hours of darkness. The community can expect to experience an increase in air traffic and noise associated with a large scale airborne operation.

This element of U.S. Army Special Operations Command is a lethal, agile and versatile special operations force that conducts forcible entry operations and special operations raids across the entire spectrum of combat. Tough realistic military exercises conducted regularly provide the unit a unique edge for real-world missions.

This is routine training conducted periodically to maintain a high level of readiness for the military personnel involved. Every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the training will be taken. We appreciate the support of the residents and community in the surrounding areas during this training.

For more information about the training exercise contact the Public Affairs Office for U.S. Army Special Operations Command at 910-432-6005.