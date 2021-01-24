Promising Futures: Lake Louise fourth grader King Turner

Our Promising Futures feature student this week is Lake Louise Elementary School fourth grader King Turner.

His family moved to Lakewood from Olympia at the beginning of the school year. His favorite subject is PE and he is always playing sports in his free time after school. “I am very energetic. I get that from my dad,” he said. “PE and sports let me use all of that energy during the day.”

King excels at math and enjoys the challenge of doing complex multiplication problems.

“He puts his best effort into learning new concepts,” said Lake Louise fourth grade teacher Addison Sewall. “He is also always upbeat and supportive to his fellow classmates. He has a great sense of humor and always shares great stories during our social emotional learning time.”

For his career, King hopes to become a professional athlete, preferably in the NFL.