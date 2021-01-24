138 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Jan. 23

On Jan. 23, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 365.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 138 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

We updated our vaccine page to include a list of vaccine providers along with updated information on phases and more answers to questions on our FAQs section.

We reported 3,299 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 235.6. Our totals are 31,286 cases and 379 deaths.