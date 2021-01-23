Payroll employment declines, unemployment rate jumps in December

Washington’s economy lost 9,900 jobs in December and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate increased from 5.7 percent in November (revised) to 7.1 percent in December according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Month Total Jobs (losses or gains) Unemployment rate 2019 Unemployment Rate March 2020 – 27,900 5.1 percent 4.5 percent April 2020 – 259,500* 16.3 percent* 4.4 percent May 2020 – 44,900* 15.1 percent 4.4 percent June 2020 + 53,100* 10.0 percent* 4.3 percent July 2020 + 62,400 10.2 percent* 4.2 percent August 2020 + 50,100* 8.4 percent* 4.2 percent September 2020 + 9,300 8.3 percent* 4.1 percent October 2020 +1,300* 6.0 percent* 4.0 percent November 2020 +23,200* 5.7 percent* 3.6 percent December 2020 -9,900 7.1 percent 3.6 percent

*Revised from previous preliminary estimates. Preliminary monthly estimates for jobs losses or gains are based on a small Bureau of Labor Statistics payroll survey while actual figures reported the following month are based on a more complete survey.

“The renewed efforts taken to contain the spread of COVID deeply impacted industries that provide high-contact services,” said Paul Turek, economist for the department. “Nowhere is that more apparent than in leisure and hospitality. Beyond that, employment in other industries is mostly holding up better.”

ESD released the preliminary job estimates from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics as part of its Monthly Employment Report.

The department also announced that November’s previously reported unemployment rate of 6.0 percent was revised downward to 5.7 percent. November’s preliminary estimated gain of 100 jobs was revised to a gain of 23,200 jobs.

The national unemployment rate remained constant at 6.7 percent from November to December 2020. In December 2019, the national unemployment rate (revised) was 3.6 percent.

ESD paid unemployment insurance benefits to 434,740 people in December, an increase of 31,449 over the previous month.

State labor force grows with unemployed workers

The state’s labor force in December was 3,864,700– an increase of 46,300 people from the previous month. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the labor force increased by 42,600 over the same period.

From December 2019 through December 2020, the state’s labor force decreased by 80,700 and the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region decreased by 8,100.

The labor force is the total number of people, both employed and unemployed, over the age of 16.

From November 2020 – December 2020, the number of people who were unemployed statewide increased from 219,200 to 272,500. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the number of people who were unemployed increased from 77,200 to 122,200 over the same period.