Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic spots claimed

Thank you to everyone who signed up for the Jan. 26 and 28 COVID-19 vaccination clinics. We saw a huge response, and spots for both clinics are now full. We know demand is high for vaccine, but supplies remain limited.

We’re working with partner agencies countywide to get vaccine to those of you who are eligible as quickly as it becomes available. Expect more pop up clinics like these. We’re working on details for one in Gig Harbor and will provide that information soon. Find a current list of locations where you can access vaccine at www.tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.