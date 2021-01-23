300 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, and 5 new deaths confirmed Jan. 22

On Jan. 22, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 382.6. The 14-day average offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 300 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths today:

A man in his 70s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 80s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

Find cumulative information on the Deaths by Category table, such as percentage of deaths with underlying conditions, on our COVID-19 dashboard page. We will update this information weekly. We will no longer include this information on individual deaths. More changes to our reporting will be coming soon.

We updated our vaccine page to include a list of vaccine providers along with updated information on phases and more answers to questions on our FAQs section.

We reported 3,451 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 246.5. Our totals are 31,158 cases and 379 deaths.