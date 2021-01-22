Two public vaccination events increase access to COVID-19 vaccine in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash.— People who are eligible can receive free COVID-19 vaccine at one of two drive-thru community events. The clinics—which are available by appointment only—are a partnership of MultiCare Health System, Pierce County Department of Emergency Management, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. More COVID-19 vaccine availability means more hope to end the pandemic in Pierce County.

Many residents are eager for their turn to get vaccinated. Vaccine supplies remain limited, which is why Washington State Department of Health developed a phased approach to prioritize those who are most at risk for COVID-19. Vaccination for the general public is still months away and may not start until the second quarter.

If Phase Finder determines you’re eligible for vaccine at this time, you must make an appointment using the links below. Walk-ins are not available.

Where and when are the clinics?

Clover Park Technical College

4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood

Jan. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Enter at both Steilacoom Boulevard entrances and get directed to vaccination site.

Register

Washington State Fair Events Center

110 9th Ave. SW, Puyallup

Jan. 28, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Enter at Blue Parking Lot.

Register

About the clinics.

You will:

Receive vaccine while you remain in your car.

Schedule your second dose appointment when you receive your first.

Pay nothing.

Each clinic will have approximately 1,500 appointments available. Clinic locations are based on ease of access and the ability to serve large numbers of people who are currently eligible to receive vaccine, including those disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Who are the clinics for?

People in phases 1A and 1B Tier 1 of the state’s vaccination plan are eligible for these clinics. Check your eligibility on the state’s Phase Finder tool. If you’re eligible, you must make an appointment for one of the clinics.

Phase 1B Tier 1

65 years or older.

50 years or older and live in a multigenerational household (two or more generations).

Phase 1A

People who work in healthcare and can’t work remotely.

Medical first responders.

People who live or work in long-term care facilities.

Expect more pop up clinics like these in the county as more vaccine becomes available. We’re working on details for one in Gig Harbor and will provide that information soon. Find a current list of locations where you can access vaccine at www.tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture. Check back often as we add more locations to the list.

If you’re eligible for vaccine, please schedule an appointment as soon as you can. Encourage your friends and family to do the same when it’s their turn. The vaccine is our best hope to end the pandemic. COVID-19 is still active in our community, so continue to practice healthy habits—even after you receive vaccine: