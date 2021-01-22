Steilacoom Town Administrator January 22 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – February 2, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/87593930019

Planning Commission – February 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/82279385893

Civil Service Commission – February 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/82110514107

Preservation and Review Board – January 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/88611229108

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Noxious Weed Management:

February brings two opportunities for learn about identification and management of noxious weeds. Melody Meyer, Community Outreach & Education Specialist for the Pierce County Noxious Weed Control Board, will be the speaker at the February 4 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom from 0700 to 0800.

The universal link for Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom Zoom activity is: us02web.zoom.us/j/86581623914

To join a meeting, simply follow the link before or at the meeting time and the host will let you in shortly thereafter.

Ms. Meyer will present a further training session on identification and management of noxious weeds on February 16 th from 3 – 4 pm. This information will help homeowners control weeds on their properties and empower our Steilacoom parks and trails volunteers to target priority invasive plants in our parks and trails.

The link to join the February 16 webinar is: zoom.us/j/2532448190?pwd=UWhURXVuNnBaY3NQaFFKRTFtVjZqUT09

Questions? Contact Nancy Henderson, nehenders@comcast.net.

Planning and Community Development:

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Final Plat approval for Norberg Estates Phase II

2. Comprehensive Plan revisions and zoning of the mill site at 4302 Chambers Creek Road.

Norberg Estates – Continuation of Hearing:

In March 2020, the Town Council passed Resolution 1177, which sets out the requirements for final plat approval for Norberg Estates Phase II. There are 18 conditions of approval, including providing the Town with a No Further Action determination from the Department of Ecology following completion of the arsenic and lead contamination cleanup.

Landau Associates, the company that directed the arsenic and lead cleanup, has submitted its final report to the Department of Ecology. Landau Associates has been advised that the determination is in the final stages of completion. As of close of business on Thursday, January 14, 2021, the No Further Action determination had not been received by the Town.

Completion of the conditions of approval is required before the final plat can be approved. Consequently, the public hearing on this mater has been continued until the February 2, 2021 Council meeting.

The Town received the Department of Ecology’s “No Further Action” letter dated January 21, 2021 this week.

Planning Commission Meeting:

The Steilacoom Planning Commission will continue their public hearing on Monday, February 8, 2021, to redesignate and rezone the mill site property. The meeting is at 6:30 PM and may be accessed virtually via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82279385893

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 77 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

4 medical aid responses

23 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 response for persons in crisis/welfare checks

27 traffic stops

1 arrest for DUI

2 parking enforcement incidents

2 incidents of dogs off leash in a park

Crimes against persons

1 incident of assault against a child

1 incidents of harassment/threats

Crimes against property

1 incident of commercial burglary

1 incident of motor vehicle hit and run

2 incidents of vehicle prowl

1 incident of theft

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued to respond to the adverse weather conditions from last Tuesday night/Wednesday morning removing fallen trees and branches from trails and rights-of-way along with cleaning culverts, catch basins and other storm water facilities. Additionally, they repaired a discharge outfall in Cormorant Passage; cleared a plugged culvert on Union Avenue; attended virtual CESL training; and performed building development inspections.

In preparation for the approaching cold front, staff will be spraying brine on hills, arterials, and other challenging areas today along with performing other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to an unplanned power outage on Saturday caused by a faulty circuit board in the system near the Public Safety Building; performed a customer requested service disconnection in the 800 block of 5th Street; troubleshot issues with the Community Center’s stove (faulty element); worked with the engineers on the Sunnyside Pump station project; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to a water leak and replaced a service in the 500 block of Roe Street; inspected a new water and sewer service in the 2000 block of Lafayette Street; met with our engineers at the Sunnyside Pump Station in conjunction with the system upgrade project; assisted the Street/Storm crew with cleaning a large culvert; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued to clear debris from facilities along with performing other maintenance activities.

Other:

Steilacoom Historical School District – Transition To In-Person Learning:

Steilacoom Historic School District began their transition to in-person learning starting with their youngest learners. This process started on January 19th, when their Kindergarten students transition to a hybrid schedule.

Schools will phase-in additional grade bands after they can confirm that all safety protocols are working well, and they can review the most recent regional COVID-19 data. Phasing their in-person learning models in this manner will help ensure an effective and safe transition for all students.

The anticipated timeline is:

This timeline for transitioning each grade level to in-person learning may change based on COVID-19 conditions or other safety factors, but they anticipate these are realistic dates in alignment with the Department of Health’s revised metrics.