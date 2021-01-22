Pierce County Library System reaches 1.7 million e-book and audiobook checkouts in 2020

The Pierce County Library System announced today it reached a record-breaking 1.7 million digital book checkouts in 2020. This accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library digital lending of e-books and audiobooks, especially in a year with building closures due to the global pandemic. Pierce County Library is one of 102 public library systems worldwide that surpassed one million checkouts (complete list here).

Pierce County Library has been providing readers 24/7 access to e-books and audiobooks for more than a decade through OverDrive and its award-winning Libby reading app. Reader interest and usage has grown every year.

“Our thanks goes to the tens of thousands of people in Pierce County enjoying and learning from e-books and audiobooks,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “With the pandemic, our online library became the only library for residents for many months. Thanks to our amazing readers for checking out more than a million books during this time and throughout the year!”

The highest-circulating title Pierce County Library readers borrowed through OverDrive in 2020 was Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog, which also includes thrillers, biographies and children/young adult choices.

The top five e-book titles borrowed through Pierce County Library’s digital collection in 2020:

“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens “Girl Waits with Gun” by Amy Stewart “Educated” by Tara Westover “Blue Moon” by Lee Child “The Guardians” by John Grisham

The top five audiobook titles borrowed through Pierce County Library’s digital collection in 2020:

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah “Becoming” by Michelle Obama “Educated” by Tara Westover

Readers in Pierce County just need a valid library card to access digital books from Pierce County Library’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. Readers can use any major device, including Apple(R), Android™, Chromebook™ and Kindle(R) (US only). Visit piercecounty.overdrive.com/ or download the Libby app to get started and borrow e-books and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.