Molina Healthcare, Family Education & Support Services partner to help at-risk moms

Molina Healthcare of Washington provided Family Education & Support Services with 750 care packages that included personal protective equipment, mental health information and resources, and substance use disorder information and resources. Photo credit: Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare of Washington (“Molina”) is collaborating with Family Education & Support Services (FESS) to support at-risk moms and their families who are supported by the Evidence-Based Home Visitation program called Parent-Child Assistance Program (PCAP). PCAP is an intensive case management model that currently serves more than 1,400 families in 19 counties across Washington state.

“We are delighted to work with Family Education & Support Services, who shares Molina’s mission of advancing the comprehensive health and well-being of all those in our communities, especially those in most need,” said Laurel Lee, vice president of member and community engagement at Molina Healthcare of Washington.

Molina has donated 750 care packages that include personal protective equipment (PPE), and important information on mental health, substance use disorder (SUD), and local resources available to families in the event of a crisis. These packages were designed to help PCAP moms maintain their health amid the ongoing pandemic. Molina also assembled and provided pandemic safety kits, containing face masks, antibacterial wipes, hand sanitizer, and a thermometer kit. These resources have been delivered to all 15 PCAP sites across the state.

“We are extremely grateful to our partners at Molina Healthcare for their insight to the community need. Molina clearly cares about the health and well-being of families,” said Shelly Willis, executive director at Family Education & Support Services. “Their support will enable us to reach and retain a fragile population of mothers impacted by addiction and provide critical resources to help ensure family well-being.”

Since 1991, PCAP has worked with high-risk moms and pregnant women who have experienced alcohol or drug use disorders. Enrolled women benefit from trauma-informed case managers who conduct weekly home visits and connect families to resources such as housing, health services, and SUD treatment. The evidence-informed model strives to help participants achieve and maintain recovery so they are able to build a healthy family life, while simultaneously preventing the births of subsequent alcohol or drug-exposed babies.

The program complements Gov. Jay Inslee’s efforts to address SUD and combat the opioid crisis in the state.

“On behalf of the governor’s office, we appreciate the incredible work FESS does to serve our neighbors in Washington and we are proud to support their efforts,” said Trudi Inslee, first lady of Washington state. “Programs such as PCAP help strengthen our state’s response to substance use disorder, and our collective effort is enhanced with the support of partners like Molina Healthcare.”

Additionally, Molina and FESS have worked together to produce an educational video about PCAP to raise awareness about the organization and the public health issues they are addressing. PCAP has sites in King, Pierce, Yakima, Spokane, Cowlitz, Skagit, Clallam, Kitsap, Grays Harbor/Pacific, Clark, Thurston/Mason/Lewis, Whatcom, Snohomish, Benton/Franklin and Chelan counties. To learn more about FESS and PCAP, visit their website.

About Molina Healthcare of Washington

Molina Healthcare of Washington has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals for over 20 years. As of September 30, 2020, Molina serves over 947,000 members through Medicaid, Medicare and the Health Benefit Exchange programs across the state of Washington. Additionally, Molina Healthcare of Washington operates a primary care clinic in Everett (MyHealth Everett) and a mobile health unit (MyHealth Mobile) in the Spokane area. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Family Education & Support Services

Family Education & Support Services is on a mission to ensure child well-being and stop child abuse in Washington’s South Puget Sound Region. Our providers partner with parents, caregivers and professionals to help build the skills, and confidence, necessary to ensure children have safe and healthy childhoods. When children grow up safe and healthy in strong families, it changes the course of their lives.