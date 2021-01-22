Local Students Earn Degrees from University of Northern Colorado

The following local students were among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the fall 2020 semester. Due to COVID-19, UNC held virtual commencement ceremonies in December that celebrated all students who graduated throughout 2020.

The students, degrees, areas of study, honors and hometowns are:

Lakewood, WA

Deon Hall, Doctor of Philosophy in Counseling Psychology

For more information about the class of fall 2020, visit www.unco.edu/news/newsroom/releases/virtual-commencement-ceremonies-fall-2020.aspx