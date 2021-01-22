CPSD Staff Spotlight: Lakes High School family and consumer science teacher Becky Cushman

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lakes High School family and consumer science teacher Becky Cushman. She is in her fourth year teaching at Lakes after spending two years as a family involvement coordinator at Open Doors.

She leads the Lakes mentoring program and teaches students about independent living. “I think the best part of my job is getting to see students grow as leaders,” she said. “They come in really shy and quiet and by the time they leave, they’re running the show.”

Originally from California, Becky wanted to work in education because of her experience in school growing up. She didn’t have the support she felt she needed and is thrilled to now be able to provide that to the students she works with every day.

“Building relationships is the most important thing to me,” she said. “In my classroom, I create an environment of non-judgement and respect. I want my students to know that I see them.”