304 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths confirmed Jan. 21

On Jan. 21, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 405.5. The 14-day average offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 304 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths today:

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 60s from South Hill.

A woman in her 90s from Frederickson.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 90s from Tacoma.

Several of these deaths were part of a state backlog. The day we report deaths is not the date of death.

Find cumulative information on the Deaths by Category table, such as percentage of deaths with underlying conditions, on our COVID-19 dashboard page. We will update this information weekly. We will no longer include this information on individual deaths. More changes to our reporting will be coming soon.

We updated our vaccine page to include a list of vaccine providers along with updated information on phases and more answers to questions on our FAQs section.

We reported 3,658 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 261.3 Our totals are 30,864 cases and 374 deaths.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is 421 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

