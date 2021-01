Rep. Dan Bronoske, Rep. Mari Levitt, Sen. T’wina Nobles will host a virtual community listening session on January 25, 6:30-7:30pm.

28th Legislative District constituents can register for the Zoom event here.

Why: Sen. T’wina Nobles and Reps. Dan Bronoske and Mari Leavitt want to hear your thoughts, concerns, and hopes for our community and state.