Tacoma Residents Asked to Complete Tree Canopy Coverage Survey

We invite City of Tacoma residents to participate in a research study conducted by graduate students in the Evergreen State College Master of Public Administration Program. The purpose of this project is to understand more about the City of Tacoma’s Grit City Trees and Tacoma Tree Coupon programs and their outreach efforts. We hope this study will help to improve the City’s tree canopy programs outreach efforts, making Tacoma a greener space for all residents.

Through analysis of survey responses and additional data, our goal is to provide feedback and recommendations to the City of Tacoma to improve equitable community outreach efforts for the two programs.

The survey should take participants approximately 10 minutes. Participants’ responses will be anonymous and confidential.

Click here to take the survey.