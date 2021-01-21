Kiara Daniels announces campaign for Tacoma City Council District 6

Tacoma, WA – On January 19 Tacoma native, Central Tacoma resident and community leader Kiara Daniels announced her candidacy for Tacoma City Council District 6. Daniels has worked in Tacoma’s social service industry for over 10 years working to improve access to education and housing for Tacoma residents.

She currently serves as the Business and Community Development Coordinator for Spaceworks Tacoma, a program of the Tacoma/Pierce County Chamber of Commerce. There, Daniels leads the Hilltop Business Support aiming to secure space and resources for Black businesses in the Hilltop business district.

Born and raised in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood, Daniels attended Tacoma Public Schools’ School of the Arts and went on to earn her Bachelors and Master in Public Administration degrees from Evergreen State College. She has followed in the footsteps of her parents, both 30+ year employees for the State of Washington, by pursuing a career in service to her community and the people who live here. Daniels has worked to improve the quality of life for Tacoma residents throughout her career including positions at Peace Community Center, Habitat for Humanity and United Way of Pierce County. She has volunteered her service on the Puget Sound Regional Council AHEAD (AdHoc Equity Advisory Council), City of Tacoma’s Citizen Police Advisory Committee, Hilltop Economic Empowerment Advisory Board and African-American Financial Capability Initiative.

In addition to her position with the Chamber, Daniels currently works to promote access to housing economic justice, and community-centered design, through her leadership as a core member of Fab-5, helping to lead the #DesigntheHill Initiative. Design the Hill is a community development initiative through which historic Hilltop residents reclaim physical, economic, civic and cultural space to abolish displacement, transform vacancy and waste into agency and opportunity, and redistribute power in community development and city planning. In 2019 collaboration with THA and Mithun #DesignTheHill participants collaborated to design 250 units of affordable housing for our families in the heart of the MLK corridor. In 2020- this work grows as Hilltop community members work with the Forterra land group to transform the vacant Rite Aid site into a community cornerstone.

“Growing up on Hilltop, I learned the importance of giving back to your community,” Daniels said. “Right now Tacoma is facing significant challenges like housing affordability, the economic and public health implications of COVID-19 and the impacts of systematic racism. The Tacoma community needs a leader who understands the importance of service to others – I love our city and will work hard to ensure we come out of this challenging time stronger and more equitable for all.”

For more information please visit Kiaradaniels.com