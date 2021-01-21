Clover Park school board adjusts January meeting schedule

The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors canceled its Jan. 25 regular meeting/workshop. The board has scheduled a special meeting/board planning meeting for Saturday, Jan. 23, at 8:30 a.m. and a joint meeting with the Lakewood City Council for Monday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.

The special meeting/board planning meeting scheduled for Jan. 23 will be held online using the ZOOM Web Conferencing and Meeting application. Individuals who wish to attend the meeting can do so by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 556014.

Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.

The joint meeting with the Lakewood City Council scheduled for Jan. 25 will include discussion of:

Equity

Mental Health Support

Next steps for the community with respect to COVID-19

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.