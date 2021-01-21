302 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Jan. 20

On Jan. 20, we confirmed 302 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

We’re seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 tests and an increase in percent of positive tests. Get tested if you’re experiencing symptoms or believe you’ve been exposed.

We updated our web site with information on the state’s Roadmap to Recovery phases, metrics and guidelines. We’ll also be updating our dashboards page soon to better reflect those metrics.

We reported 3,655 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 261.1. Our totals are 30,560 cases and 365 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 405.2. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 439.5 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

Find more info on case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.

Find more info on COVID19 vaccines.

Find more information on schools.

Find more information on getting a COVID-19 test.

Find more information on how to gather with family safely.