Sound Transit Board to hold realignment workshop

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene a workshop on Jan. 21 as part of work toward planned July decisions on long-range capital program adjustments in response to revenue impacts and cost pressures. The 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. workshop will take place as a videoconference due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions and can be watched at the below link:

www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/board-directors-workshop-2021-01-21

Information on the realignment process and the revenue and cost challenges is available at: www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/realignment