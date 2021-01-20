The Suburban Times

Short Film: Sisyphus Tubing (the never-ending struggle to catch the perfect snow tubing run)

Submitted by Donovan Wilson.

Here is a short and funny one minute film about the struggles and joys of snow tubing at the Snoqualmie Pass tubing center, just about an hour from Tacoma, WA.

Thanks for watching. Let me know what you think!

