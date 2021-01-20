Ria J. Johnson-Covington Seeks Open Lakewood City Council Seat

Submitted by Ria J. Johnson – Covington.

To the Honorable Mayor and Lakewood City Council,

Please consider my interest in the appointment to the Lakewood City Council, position 5. I am a long-time resident of Lakewood and it would be an honor to serve in this position.

The City of Lakewood, since its incorporation has grown to be a wonderful community. I believe we have a history of governing responsibly and are uniquely positioned in our region. I will bring professional skills and life experiences that would assist in continuing to make comprehensive and inclusive policy on behalf of the community. I have been an active volunteer and engaged citizen for many years, starting out as a volunteer working on a federal initiative; Strengthening Families, while supporting various non – profit organizations like Kids at Hope NW and The Tacoma Urban League. I believe that half of policy making is building each other up and embracing our diversity as the source of our Nation’s strength and the other half is ensuring our policies reflect our community’s beliefs. I also believe it is our patriotic duty to be a civically engaged community member and to keep sight of our common values. I support the Diversity of Thought and its importance when governing on behalf of our neighbors and I am uniquely positioned to bring a different perspective to policy. I have the continued support of many community members and it would be an honor and privilege to be considered and accepted to represent our neighbors and positively contribute to policy in our area.

My background includes eighteen years of service to our community, starting in 2001. Through Lakewood’s intentional belief in a Caring adult, I have had the pleasure and privilege to work with multiple leaders that have inspired communities. I am a proud Kiwanis member and volunteer on the board for Community Health Care and United Way of Pierce County’s political advisory committee. I have a wide range of experiences: from cleaning parks with my service club to volunteering on multiple committees. I have assisted in passing statewide legislation, supporting our 1st responders, A.L.I.C.E – (Asset, Limited, Income-Constraint, Employed) families, and children aging out of the foster care system. I currently have an active role in addressing the unfortunate issues with social justice and increasing support and opportunities for proud military veterans like my husband and father. My professional experience includes currently working in an attorney’s office and since 2013, I have worked for a national insurance carrier. As of September 2020, I have completed my Associate in General Insurance designation and currently seeking my CPCU, credentialing specializing in risk management and property-casualty insurance. I serve as a corporate committee member with a focus on Excellent in Operational Management and also serve as a Diversity and Inclusion Liaison.

Thank you for your consideration in such an important step in Democracy and I humbly ask for your vote of confidence in this opportunity for the appointment to Lakewood City Council, position 5.

State Farm Auto Insurance, Present – Claims Litigation Counsel – Administration Support

First line leader managing record collection and scheduling in litigation matters

Maintains frequent communication to customer, departments and related personnel to maintain high quality and compliance

Ability to gather and analyze research data such as statutes, decisions, and legal articles, codes and documents

State Farm Auto Insurance, Dec ‘13- February ’18 – Claims Adjuster

Proficient in explaining complex policy information and advising

Analyzing and investigating claims, industry regulations and ensuring fair settlement with a focus on customer quality standards set in accordance with industry and company guidelines

Amerigroup Health Insurance, Sept ‘13- Dec ‘18 – South Sound Outreach Contractor

Increased awareness of health insurance options in schools, social service agencies, and community-based organizations and maintain cooperative working relationships with agencies interested in public health care across the Puget Sound region

Provided administrative support to the Clinical and Data teams through mail outs, phone assistance and ensured confidentiality of client information by safeguarding sensitive information

Exceptional breadth of community relations, outreach experience and a superior grasp of community objectives and goals for a variety of public services and programs

Kids at Hope North West, Oct ‘11 Oct ’18 – Executive Assistant – Current Board Chair

Working with key program stakeholders in planning and developing project work plans, budget and implementation, partnering with the Gallup Poll and Arizona State University

Tacoma Urban League, Jan ‘11- Aug ’12 – Executive Assistant

Scheduled and trained high school students in after school program regarding digital literacy and provided supervision of service-learning projects

Volunteer coordinator for special event 25,000+ in Pierce County

Corporation for National and Community Service, Jan ‘05- Aug ‘11- Tech Aide

Assisted in development of web application and managed the Management Information System for the Healthy Marriage and Responsible Fatherhood Coalition

Collected data and prepared reports identifying trends, progress and challenges

Coordinated special events and services delivered to program’s participants

THE INSTITUTES – Associate in General Insurance – Designation Completed September 2020

PIERCE COLLEGE – Associate in Science, Anticipated Graduation: June 2022

