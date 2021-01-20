Paving on MLK Jr. Way near Tacoma General on Jan 21

As part of the track installation, crews will pave Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Tacoma General Hospital on Thursday, January 21. To access the Emergency Department on Jan. 21, please follow S. J St. to 6th Avenue and north on Martin Luther King Jr. Way to 5th St. Enter on 5th St. down the hill and exit through the alley to 6th Ave. Please allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you. Crews plan to work in this area on Saturday, Jan. 23 starting at 7 a.m., and will open the 6th Avenue intersection on Jan. 25.

This week, crews will start installing signals and lighting at the MLK Jr. Way and S. 11th St. intersection. The contractor continues to install track on Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to I Street as well as a sewer line on Commerce St. Crews are working on the raceway on E. 25th St. and plan to open E. 25th St. by the end of this week. Crews continue surveying fiber along the Tacoma Link route at night.

Looking ahead, crews plan to continue track installation on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 9th St. as soon as Jan. 27.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, 6th Avenue, S. 11th Street, S. 17th Street, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of January 18

Where

Commerce Street between S. 9th St. and crosswalk north of Theater District Station – street closure during working hours; southbound closure during non-working hours.

Division Avenue from I Street to S. G Street – eastbound closure; closed in both directions near the triangle at Yakima Ave/N. 1st St. Follow the detour on N. 1st St., Division Ave., S. I St., 6th Ave, and St. Helens.

N. 1st St. from N. G Street to Yakima Avenue – northbound lane closure near the triangle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 7th Street to Jackson Hall — northbound lane closure. Follow the detour on S. J St.

6th Avenue east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 11th St. intersection – lane restrictions.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

E. 25th Street from E. G St. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure. E. 25th St. to open at the end of this week.