LCFF Grant Requests Now Being Accepted

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF) is now accepting grant requests for the 2021 year. Applications can be obtained at www.lakewoodfoundation.org. All applicants must be a 501c3 organization, serving the Lakewood community. The deadline for application is April 6, 2021, with grants being awarded in May.

The mission of the LCFF is to improve the lives of people in the Lakewood Community by encouraging the generosity of donors and by accepting and distributing resources through a permanent endowment. The Fund is administered by the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, and currently exceeds $1 million of endowed funds.