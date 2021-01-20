177 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths confirmed Jan. 19

On Jan. 19, we confirmed 177 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Frederickson. She had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Puyallup. He had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from East Pierce County. He had no known underlying health conditions.

We are starting to see a plateau in new cases. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 3,602 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 257.3. Our totals are 30,264 cases and 365 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 399.3.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 465.5 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

Find more info on case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.

Find more info on COVID19 vaccines.

Find more information on schools.

Find more information on getting a COVID-19 test.

Find more information on how to gather with family safely.