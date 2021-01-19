Letter: What’s up with the streetlight maintenance?

Submitted by Lynn Gracey.

Over the past several months, we have reported streetlights out in our Nyanza Park neighborhood. The Nyanza neighborhood blog shows several other neighbors have repeatedly reported them also.

One is even a pole that has been knocked awry, and leaning at quite an angle. Enquiries through MyLakewood311 have not been followed up, and that website shows a large number of other outages reported also, some going back many months.

We have been told that the city waits until a number are needed before repairs are done, but that doesn’t help. We walk in the early mornings, with well-lighted safety vests, and against traffic, and really have to watch in these areas.

We were also told recently that this maintenance is now being done by the Steilacoom city maintenance department—? Any real explanation would be appreciated. Thanks.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.