Steilacoom Town Council Jan. 19 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/82010937321

Call to Order and Roll Call

Pledge of Allegiance

Consent Agenda Minutes of January 5, 2021 Approval of Payroll Checks #115189- #115194 in the amount of $249,882.62 Approval of Claims Checks #115199 – #115256 in the amount of $290,479.44 2nd Continuance of Final Plat Norberg Estates Phase II (AB 3046)

Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items

New Items Pierce County Sewer Fee Increase (AB 3050) (Ordinance #1637) (*)

Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council

Study Session Modification to the Animal Control Regulations (AB 3049) Inspector and Code Compliance Officer position. 1100 Diggs Street (Old Shop Site) – Sale to SHSD

