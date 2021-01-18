The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Jan. 19 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/82010937321

  • Call to Order and Roll Call
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Consent Agenda
    • Minutes of January 5, 2021
    • Approval of Payroll Checks #115189- #115194 in the amount of $249,882.62
    • Approval of Claims Checks #115199 – #115256 in the amount of $290,479.44
    • 2nd Continuance of Final Plat Norberg Estates Phase II (AB 3046)
  • Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  • New Items
    • Pierce County Sewer Fee Increase (AB 3050) (Ordinance #1637) (*)
  • Reports:
    • Mayor
    • Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    • Council
  • Study Session
    • Modification to the Animal Control Regulations (AB 3049)
    • Inspector and Code Compliance Officer position.
    • 1100 Diggs Street (Old Shop Site) – Sale to SHSD

