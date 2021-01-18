Steilacoom Town Council Jan. 19 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/82010937321
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of January 5, 2021
- Approval of Payroll Checks #115189- #115194 in the amount of $249,882.62
- Approval of Claims Checks #115199 – #115256 in the amount of $290,479.44
- 2nd Continuance of Final Plat Norberg Estates Phase II (AB 3046)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- New Items
- Pierce County Sewer Fee Increase (AB 3050) (Ordinance #1637) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- Modification to the Animal Control Regulations (AB 3049)
- Inspector and Code Compliance Officer position.
- 1100 Diggs Street (Old Shop Site) – Sale to SHSD
