Letter: One Interesting Catch

This is an article about one of my not-so-good ideas.

My dad used to say that I was born with a fishing pole in my hand, and as a boy when I saw water I naturally grabbed one and headed out.

Or in this case down.

Photo “From Out Of The Deep” by JM Simpson

Down the embankment, sliding over the mossy and fern swept ground, slipping on the rain soaked snake of a trail – maybe made by snakes! – until I arrived muddy and scratched and beyond excitement at the edge of a swamp.

“There’s got to be something in here,” I said half aloud to reassure myself that this was a good idea while also warning anybody – or anything – that I was aware of their presence.

Then I laughed nervously. “Who would even come down here?”

Glancing down into the green-black depths of the stagnant water, I detected movement – or so I thought.

It was just off to the right, within casting distance, a ripple crossed the dank and dark surface and headed my direction.

“Was there something there?” I wondered.

“Couldn’t be,” I concluded. “One cast and I’m gone.”

Kerplunk! The plug bounced and bounced again off the algae covered water. Tugging on the line, I immediately felt the weight of – of – something.

And a dead weight it was. It resisted but didn’t struggle as I slowly reeled it in.

Then I saw why; I had the half of something.

With half a fish’s face missing, its black maw of a mouth gaped wide open as a bulbous, lifeless eye protruded.

Rolling over in the water, it revealed only darkness where the other half of its body should have been.

Stepping back in horror, I tripped and landed on my backside, but in doing so dragged the fish out of the water and onto the spot where I had just stood.

With its one eye firmly fixed on me and me unable to turn my eyes away, the seconds passed like minutes.

Returning home with my “catch,” I later mounted the half-fish above my mantle.

As a reminder of my misadventure – and as a conversation starter about the photograph of a small piece of forest wood.