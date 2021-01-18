158 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, and no new deaths confirmed Jan. 17

On Jan. 17, we confirmed 158 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

We’re seeing an increase in cases and our overall positivity rate. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 3,667 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 261.9. Our totals are 29,958 cases and 359 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 406.5.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 450.9 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

Find more info on case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.

Find more info on COVID19 vaccines.

Find more information on schools.

Find more information on getting a COVID-19 test.

Find more information on how to gather with family safely.