Watch the 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration – Virtual Event Here

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. CommUNITY Celebration program and list of speakers:
Welcome: Mayor Don Anderson
Invocation: Elder Larry Woods
History of Black National Anthem: Ron Banner, Superintendent CPSD
Black National Anthem sung by Vanessa Emanuel
Opening Remarks: Ron Banner, Superintendent CPSD
Keynote Speaker: L. Denice Randle
Inspirational Messages from students:
Gloria Arauja Ruiz, Youth Council, Clover Park School District
Denisha Shipp, Youth Council, Clover Park School District
Jalean Peek, Youth Council, Clover Park School District
Arianie Esperson, Youth Council, Clover Park School District
Angel Lee, Youth Council, Clover Park School District
Unification Messages from Community Leaders
Pastor James Kim, The Little Church on the Prairie, Lakewood Grace
Mike Zaro, Chief of Police, City of Lakewood
Albert Cosio, Board of Directors, Asia Pacific Cultural Center
Robert Estrada, Board of Directors, VP Lakeview Light & Power
Mary Moss, Lakewood City Council Member, President of Lakewood Multi-Cultural Coalition
Kim Ginn, IMIK Enterprises
JoEthel Smith, Lakewood MLK Founder
