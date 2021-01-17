Watch the 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration – Virtual Event Here

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. CommUNITY Celebration program and list of speakers:

Welcome: Mayor Don Anderson

Invocation: Elder Larry Woods

History of Black National Anthem: Ron Banner, Superintendent CPSD

Black National Anthem sung by Vanessa Emanuel

Opening Remarks: Ron Banner, Superintendent CPSD

Keynote Speaker: L. Denice Randle

Inspirational Messages from students:

Gloria Arauja Ruiz, Youth Council, Clover Park School District

Denisha Shipp, Youth Council, Clover Park School District

Jalean Peek, Youth Council, Clover Park School District

Arianie Esperson, Youth Council, Clover Park School District

Angel Lee, Youth Council, Clover Park School District

Unification Messages from Community Leaders

Pastor James Kim, The Little Church on the Prairie, Lakewood Grace

Mike Zaro, Chief of Police, City of Lakewood

Albert Cosio, Board of Directors, Asia Pacific Cultural Center

Robert Estrada, Board of Directors, VP Lakeview Light & Power

Mary Moss, Lakewood City Council Member, President of Lakewood Multi-Cultural Coalition

Kim Ginn, IMIK Enterprises

JoEthel Smith, Lakewood MLK Founder

Learn more at the City’s website.