Final week of bridge girder work for new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge

TACOMA – With 76 bridge girders already installed, construction crews building the new southbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge for the Washington State Department of Transportation are entering their final week of girder setting.

During the overnight hours the week of Jan. 18, crews will install the final 8 bridge girders to complete the backbone of this new bridge. Overnight travelers on I-5 and State Route 167 in Tacoma will see the following closures:

Monday, Jan. 18 to Wednesday, Jan. 20 each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5

Southbound I-5 exit 135 to Portland Avenue

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5

Southbound SR 167/Bay Street/River Road will close from East Grandview Avenue to 27th Street East

Thursday, Jan. 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close.

Southbound SR 167/Bay Street/River Road will close from East Grandview Avenue to 27th Street East

Friday, Jan. 22

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound SR 167/Bay Street/River Road will close at 10 p.m. from East Grandview Avenue to 27th Street East until 5 a.m.

Overnight travelers will also see lane closures on southbound I-5 from the Port of Tacoma Road to East McKinley Way each night, Monday through Wednesday, starting at 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Largest precast concrete girder installed

Over the past two weeks, between windstorms and working through mechanical issues with cranes, crews set 22 bridge girders, including a record-breaking 223-foot-long girder. The new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge has a total of 84 girders. Atkinson Construction installed the first 54 girders in February 2020. More information about the latest work is available on the WSDOT blog.

The new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge is part of a project that widens I-5 and builds high occupancy vehicle lanes in Tacoma.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.