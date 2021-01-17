3rd Ave NW temporary closure between 6th and 7th Streets NW

Sound Transit’s contractor will close 3rd Avenue Northwest between 6th and 7th Streets Northwest for utility work.

When

Starting as early as Tuesday, Jan. 19. Work is expected to last approximately one week. The street will be closed during work hours only, weekdays approximately 6 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where

3rd Avenue Northwest, between 6th and 7th Streets Northwest. (See map.)

The south sidewalk on 3rd Avenue Northwest will also be closed temporarily (for approximately two weeks), and the north sidewalk is closed through early 2022.

More

Other streets and sidewalks that remain closed include: 3rd Avenue Northwest between 5th and 6th Streets Northwest: closed permanently Sidewalks closed through early 2022: East side of 6th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues West side of 5th Street between the railroad tracks and 2nd Avenue

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.