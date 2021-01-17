200 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Jan. 16

On Jan. 16, we confirmed 200 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

We’re making changes to better reflect Healthy Washington-Roadmap to Recovery metrics. Expect to see updates on our dashboard and in our reporting cadence in the coming days.

We’re seeing an increase in cases and our overall positivity rate. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 3,698 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 264.1. Our totals are 29,800 cases and 359 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 410.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 429.3 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

