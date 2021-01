On January 14, on short notice, 10 volunteers gathered limbs and vegetative debris from Sunnyside Beach Park and the Community Center filling a truck bed with what they collected.

The flatbed truck was filled with limbs and vegetative debris by 11:45.

Weather conditions were ideal. The scenery of the Sound and the Olympic mountains were a bonus.

Dick Muri, Jane Bell, and Cindy Connally raking up debris.

Thank you Mark Turpin, Dick Muri, Mike Kirkpatrick, Rick and Jane Bell, Cindy Connally, Dave Zink, Terri MacMillan, and Breck Lebeque for your very appreciate contribution to our parks!