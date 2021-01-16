Local Students Named to President’s List at Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, WA – The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
DuPont, WA
- Amanda Anderson
Fircrest, WA
- Alivia Nation
- Hayden Saalfeld
- John Schott
Lakewood, WA
- Madeline Bruner
- Faith Ngae
- Nicholas Pecache
- Joie Reyes
- Clayton Thatcher
Steilacoom, WA
- Claire Enfield
University Place, WA
- Noah Daheim
- Katherine DeLorme
- Sage Saplan
