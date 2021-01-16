Lakewood Police Officer Fires Weapon On Duty

Submitted by Chief Mike Zaro, Lakewood Police.

On January 15 at approximately 9 AM officers responded to the Springbrook neighborhood in Lakewood for a report of a suspicious fire with the suspect still in the area.

Officers located a male matching the suspect’s description along with another male in the 12600 block of Lincoln Ave. When officers arrived and attempted to contact the suspect they recognized him as a suspect in a recently reported child rape.

The suspect was non-compliant with officers and within minutes one officer fired a single shot that missed the suspect and embedded into a wall behind him. In continuing their efforts to take the suspect into custody, the other officer fired a less-lethal beanbag round at the suspect. Shortly after that the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was uninjured, but was taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

The investigation into the actions that led to the shot being fired is still ongoing, but the suspect was booked into the Pierce County jail for 2nd Degree Arson for the incident that occurred earlier this morning and 1st Degree Rape of a Child for the recently reported incident. Further information on the actions leading to the shot being fired will be released as they become available.

As the use of force did not result in death or serious bodily injury, Lakewood PD will be handling this investigation, not the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

Please contact the Lakewood Police Department for additional information.