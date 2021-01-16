CPSD Promising Futures is Open Doors student Savannah Avitia

Our Promising Futures student this week is Open Doors student Savannah Avitia.

She is in her second year in the Open Doors program and finds that the flexibility helps her learn better than she has before. “They are really supportive of everything I want to do after high school,” she said. “I love having the ability to work at my own pace.”

Her favorite subject is English because she enjoys writing and sharing stories. Writing is something she has always exceled at and she particularly enjoys writing about her own life experiences and how they have made her the person she is today.

Savannah is on pace to graduate from Open Doors this spring. After graduation, she plans to start a career in real estate. She wants to follow in her mom’s footsteps of fixing up and flipping homes.