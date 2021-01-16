272 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, and 4 new deaths confirmed Jan. 15

On Jan. 15, we confirmed 272 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, all with underlying health conditions:

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 70s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 100s from Tacoma.

We’re making changes to better reflect Healthy Washington-Roadmap to Recovery metrics. Expect to see updates on our dashboard and in our reporting cadence in the coming days.

We’re seeing an increase in cases and our overall positivity rate. The 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.

We reported 3,808 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 272. Our totals are 29,600 cases and 359 deaths. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 422.2.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 414.1 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

Find more info on case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics. tpchd.org/covid19cases

Find more info on COVID-19 vaccines. tpchd.org/covid19vaccine

Find more information on schools. tpchd.org/covidinfoschools

Find more information on getting a COVID-19 test. tpchd.org/gettested

Find more information on how to gather with family safely. tpchd.org/safegatherings