Valentine’s Craft Box

Get your kids off the screen and on the crafts.

$15: Each box contains crafts for two kids, $5 per additional child

Delivered to your door the week of February 8th, just in time for Valentine’s Day!

With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, two lucky families will find a gold coin in their craft box.

Can be exchanged for a pizza at Farrelli’s or four cupcakes at Mince Mercantile.

Order here: dupontwagov.seamlessdocs.com/f/valentinescraftbox2021

For those who live outside of DuPont, craft boxes can be picked up at DuPont City Hall: 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327.

For more activities visit: www.dupontwa.gov/553/Kids