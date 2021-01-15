Tacoma Council Members Hines and Walker Appointed to National League of Cities’ Advocacy Committees

TACOMA, Wash. — Two Tacoma City Council Members have been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 federal advocacy committees. District 1 Council Member John Hines has been appointed to the NLC 2021 Public Safety and Crime Prevention Committee (PSCP) and At-Large Council Member Kristina Walker has been appointed to the NLC 2021 Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee.

Council Members Hines and Walker were each elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointments were announced by NLC President Kathy Maness, who serves as a council member in Lexington, S.C.

“I am deeply honored to be selected and excited for the opportunity to serve on the Public Safety and Crime Prevention Committee,” said Council Member Hines. “While the City of Tacoma has many responsibilities, public safety is by far one of our most important ones. As we continue to work to re-imagine and transform community safety in Tacoma, I am eager to learn from examples from across our country and be part of this important national conversation.”

“I am honored to be appointed to the National League of Cities’ Transportation and Infrastructure Services Federal Advocacy Committee,” said Council Member Walker. “This is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the transportation work in Tacoma on the national stage, while leading the advocacy effort for all cities.”

As committee members, Council Members Hines and Walker will join a diverse group of municipal government leaders across the country and play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities and towns in Washington, D.C.

“Our federal advocacy committees represent the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said NLC President Maness. “I am proud to have John Hines and Kristina Walker join NLC’s Public Safety and Crime Prevention Committee and Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee on behalf of their residents. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

The leadership of this year’s Public Safety and Crime Prevention Committee is comprised of Chair Alan Wapner, who serves as a council member in Ontario, Calif., and Vice Chair Sheri Lauritano, who serves as a council member in Goodyear, Ariz.

The leadership of this year’s Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee is comprised of Chair David Sander, who serves as the mayor of Rancho Cordova, Calif., Vice Chair Elain Clegg, who serves as council president of Boise, Idaho, and Vice Chair Barbara Odom-Wesley, who serves as a council member in Arlington, Texas.

More information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees is available at nlc.org/advocacy/committees.