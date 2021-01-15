Steilacoom Town Administrator Jan. 15 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 19, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/82010937321

Planning Commission – February 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/82279385893

Civil Service Commission – February 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/82110514107

Preservation and Review Board – January 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/88611229108

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Town offices Closed:

Town offices will be closed on Monday, January 18, 2021 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Noxious Weed Management:

February brings two opportunities for learn about identification and management of noxious weeds. Melody Meyer, Community Outreach & Education Specialist for the Pierce County Noxious Weed Control Board, will be the speaker at the February 4 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom from 0700 to 0800.

The universal link for Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom Zoom activity is: us02web.zoom.us/j/86581623914

To join a meeting, simply follow the link before or at the meeting time and the host will let you in shortly thereafter.

Ms. Meyer will present a further training session on identification and management of noxious weeds on February 16 th from 3 – 4 pm. This information will help homeowners control weeds on their properties and empower our Steilacoom parks and trails volunteers to target priority invasive plants in our parks and trails.

The link to join the February 16 webinar is: zoom.us/j/2532448190?pwd=UWhURXVuNnBaY3NQaFFKRTFtVjZqUT09

Questions? Contact Nancy Henderson, nehenders@comcast.net.

Planning and Community Development:

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Final Plat approval for Norberg Estates Phase II

2. Comprehensive Plan revisions and zoning of the mill site at 4302 Chambers Creek Road.

Norberg Estates – Continuation of Hearing:

In March 2020, the Town Council passed Resolution 1177, which sets out the requirements for final plat approval for Norberg Estates Phase II. There are 18 conditions of approval, including providing the Town with a No Further Action determination from the Department of Ecology following completion of the arsenic and lead contamination cleanup.

Landau Associates, the company that directed the arsenic and lead cleanup, has submitted its final report to the Department of Ecology. Landau Associates has been advised that the determination is in the final stages of completion. As of close of business on Thursday, January 14, 2021, the No Further Action determination had not been received by the Town.

Completion of the conditions of approval is required before the final plat can be approved. Consequently, the public hearing on this mater is proposed to be continued until the February 2, 2021 Council meeting.

Planning Commission Meeting:

The Steilacoom Planning Commission will continue their public hearing on Monday, February 8, 2021, to redesignate and rezone the mill site property. The meeting is at 6:30 PM and may be accessed virtually via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86070874337

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 82 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

5 medical aid responses

26 suspicious circumstance/security checks

1 response for persons in crisis/welfare checks

16 traffic stops

1 death investigation

4 responses for windstorm-related hazards

4 parking enforcement incidents

2 responses for loud noise/parties

Crimes against persons

2 incidents of domestic violence/disturbance

2 incidents of harassment

Crimes against property

2 incidents of motor vehicle hit and run

1 incident of vandalism

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to the adverse weather conditions Tuesday night/Wednesday morning removing fallen trees and branches from the roadways and rights-of-way. Clean-up and other maintenance activities continued throughout the week.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to the adverse weather conditions Tuesday night/Wednesday morning clearing storm debris from rights-of-way and electrical structures. Additionally, the installed a permanent service for lot 8 in the Tasanee development; performed annual testing on equipment; replaced lights in the Public Safety facility; assisted the Water/Sewer crew; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to the adverse weather conditions Tuesday night/Wednesday morning removing fallen trees and branches from the roadways and rights-of-way. Additionally, they repaired a setter in the 1200 block of Chambers Street; assisted a customer with a water leak in the 90 block of Jayne Court; inspected a sewer replacement in the 1700 block of Garfield Street; replaced a setter in the 600 block of Wallace Street; cleared storm debris; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to the adverse weather conditions and cleared debris from facilities along with performing other maintenance activities.