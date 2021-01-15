The Tacoma Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness, in partnership with Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, invites members of the community to participate in a virtual Safe Shelter Summit II: Taking Action from 10-11 am on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Pierce County is at a critical point in addressing homelessness. Since our first Safe Shelter Summit in December, we have learned that a man in his 70’s, who was experiencing homelessness, and who had underlying health conditions, died of COVID-19. We began this winter with a commitment to try to ensure that no one dies. We knew it would be hard. We knew we could not do it alone.

We believe most members of our community are people of good will who want to know what they can do to help keep people experiencing homelessness safe. This Summit will provide an opportunity to interact with members of government, businesses, and nonprofits across Pierce County and to learn of their new commitments to improve health, shelter, and services for people experiencing homelessness.

190 people participated in our December 21, 2020 Safe Shelter Summit.

We will meet via Zoom. You’ll need to register each person attending. Click here to register.