PLU Partners with Palmer Scholars to Create New Scholarship Opportunity

By Veronica Craker, Marketing & Communications

Pacific Lutheran University and Palmer Scholars are expanding their partnership to better serve students of color in Pierce County. For many years, Palmer Scholars have chosen PLU as their top private school choice. Since 2016, PLU has accepted 19 Scholars and has nine currently enrolled.

To continue to support these students PLU and Palmer Scholars will begin offering qualified students financial assistance, on-campus support and leadership development to assist them as they work toward graduation.

“I am beyond excited to enter this incredible new partnership with PLU, enabling us to provide our Scholars with stronger financial assistance packages as well as intentional on-campus support and leadership development,” Jonathan Jackson, Palmer Scholars executive director, said. “Having earned both my BA and MBA from PLU myself, I know the value of a PLU education and where it can take you professionally. I couldn’t be more proud of my alma mater for investing in these future leaders!”

With this new agreement, PLU will provide accepted students a dollar-for-dollar match of scholarships awarded by Palmer Scholars. These students will be guaranteed a $3,000 Palmer Scholars Scholarship and a $3,000 PLU Scholarship on top of any merit or need-based scholarships they qualify for.

“We are pleased and honored to partner with Palmer Scholars,” PLU President Allan Belton said. “We share the organization’s vision for breaking down barriers for students and equipping them to become change-makers in the community.”

Palmer Scholars’ mission to assist local students of color to pursue a higher education aligns with PLU’s own goal to educate students for lives of thoughtful inquiry, service, leadership and care. Initially launched in 1983 , Palmer Scholars has served more than 600 young adults throughout Pierce County. The deadline to apply for PLU and be considered for the Palmer to PLU Scholarship is January 15, 2021.

Visit plu.edu/palmer/ for more information.

