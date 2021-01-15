The Suburban Times

Local Students Named to Dean’s List at Gonzaga University

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Fircrest, WA

  • Parker Sodon

Lakewood, WA

  •  Annalese Coakley
  •  Makayla Jade Fontanilla
  •  Jacob Mills
  •  Zoie Simansky
  •  Michael Tucci

Tacoma, WA

  •  Avier Doss
  •  Malcolm Duncan

University Place, WA

  •  Sharon Jang
  •  Julia Kilduff
  •  Liam Navarre
  •  Katherine Ricker
  •  Justine Immanuel Villamante

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.

