Local Students Named to Dean’s List at Gonzaga University

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Fircrest, WA
- Parker Sodon
Lakewood, WA
- Annalese Coakley
- Makayla Jade Fontanilla
- Jacob Mills
- Zoie Simansky
- Michael Tucci
Tacoma, WA
- Avier Doss
- Malcolm Duncan
University Place, WA
- Sharon Jang
- Julia Kilduff
- Liam Navarre
- Katherine Ricker
- Justine Immanuel Villamante
