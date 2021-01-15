Local Students Named to Dean’s List at Gonzaga University

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Fircrest, WA

Parker Sodon

Lakewood, WA

Annalese Coakley

Makayla Jade Fontanilla

Jacob Mills

Zoie Simansky

Michael Tucci

Tacoma, WA

Avier Doss

Malcolm Duncan

University Place, WA

Sharon Jang

Julia Kilduff

Liam Navarre

Katherine Ricker

Justine Immanuel Villamante

